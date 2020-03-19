Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

With the onset of the corona virus, I decided to have some fresh air at the quiet spot of Porth Nanven in the Cot Valley, Cornwall. It is a much photographed location but I reckoned on there not being many people around and true enough, there was nobody around when I arrived.

After some pre journey checks, I knew I would be arriving around low tide and it would be turning. The weather was very good but there was also a weather system approaching, the arrival of which might lead to a good sunset image.