Picture Story

One of my favorite shooting locations in San Diego, Sunset Cliffs can be reached easily by a coastal road. However, the highest, most remote cliffs (and most dangerous) are at the southern end before the restricted university and government property. The eponymous sunsets are not the best images here but the blue hour cliffs and surf are the photographer's Holy Grail and they did not disappoint on this visit with puffy evening clouds and high tide with swirling waves. I used every degree of view the 14mm lens allowed to capture the entirety of the scene. The hike back in the dark was uneventful, I couldn't become lost, either I found the parking lot or fell off a cliff into the ocean. Well, I'm still here to return another day.