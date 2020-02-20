Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

First time I use Nisi Filters. It's good filters for landscape with V6 holder, GND Medium & ND64.

Vung Tau is a coastal city located in the Southeast, near Ho Chi Minh City. I spent 2 days in Vung Tau to find a good location and I got it. I choose Mui Nghinh Phong where you can see both sunrise and sunset. But weather not good to work.