Driving up Hwy 1 along the Coast south of San Francisco we came across this lovely view of the lighthouse at Pigeon Point. The clouds anssetting sun gave a mystical feel to the entire setting. This lighthouse is great as it allows people to sleep there for the night. Pretty fun to spend the night at a historic lighthouse! A beautiful setting.