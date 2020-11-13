All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Beautiful Fall morning in Sunriver, Oregon. Just heading out to golf and the morning sun was lighting the Aspen trees in such a way that they were begging to have their photo taken. It was the shadows that the Aspen's were casting that drew my attention to the scene. There is nothing more beautiful in Nature than when she is shedding her summer coat to prepare for a harsh winter. It was also the small flowers beneath the Aspens that caught my eye. Though they look delicate they can survive the freezing temperatures and blanket of snow that was due to fall in the coming months. Sunriver Oregon is an amazing place. It is hot in the summer and very cold in the winter. Mt Bachelor is just a short distance away from Sun River and 4 hours from Portland, Oregon. Golf, hiking, skiing and biking are ways to enjoy this beautiful location.