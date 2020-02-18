Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had no idea what to expect when I arrived with my photography group at Two Medicine in Glacier National Park. We arrived before the sunrise and set up our cameras in the pre-dawn light. As the sun rose and began to reveal the color and beauty of the location I knew I was experiencing something very special. I wanted to do my best to capture the color of the rocks and clarity of the water and set my tripod down as low as it would go. The play of light across the mountain and wispy clouds made the scene complete.