A month earlier, I had spotted the rising moon right above Ekebjerg (the brighter part in the right upper forest area in this photo) when I walked to my workplace. I just knew I wanted to come down and take pictures once the moon and the weather lined up again. So I checked the moon phases and rising times in The Photographer's Ephemeris and found it would also align with the time when I wanted to get a new camera. Now the last thing that had to fit was the weather. I was somewhat lucky, sure I would have preferred some high clouds for the rising sun, but at least it was not pouring down either when I got up at 5:30 a.m. to make some photos before going into the office.

Since that day, I have been hoping for the weather again before the spring as there are so many more ideas for more images in my mind now.

The biggest problems to conquer were self-made. Where is the button to set the focal point? And why, oh why, are my winter boots not keeping my feet warm enough? Anyway, I am hoping for another chance before the sun rises so early at night that there is no chance for me to capture the blue hour again.