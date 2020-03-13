Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunrise at Pyramid Lake in the Jasper National Park Canada. Fall in the Canadian Rockies is spectacular. The first light on the mountains was warm in comparison to the blue sky and water. The calmness of the lake made for a perfect reflection of the mountains in the background as well as the wooden canoe that was anchored off shore. Pyramid Lake is a must see for photographers travelling through Jasper and makes for great sunrise and sunset images form just about anywhere along the shore with easy access.