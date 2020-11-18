User Icon
You are at:»»»Sunrise, Milfontes, Portugal by Paulo Bizarro
Autumn Visions

Sunrise, Milfontes, Portugal by Paulo Bizarro

Sunrise, Milfontes, Portugal by Paulo Bizarro
Picture Story

This photo was taken from the bridge over the Mira river in Vila Nova de Milfontes, about one year ago, in October 2019. It shows the sun rising and just cresting over the mountains in the east, painting the landscape with the first morning light. The quiet waters of the estuary reflect the sky and the clouds like a mirror.

It was one of those occasions where luck plays a significant part for a landscape photographer. I was driving back home after spending a few days in the area, and it happened that I had woken up early. After only 10 km or so, while crossing the bridge, I noticed this beautiful scene on my right. I immediately parked the car on the shoulder at the end of the bridge, grabbed my tripod and camera, and walked back until I was in the middle of the bridge. I used a wide-angle lens to frame the scenery, working quickly, as the light was changing very fast.

Back home, I only made small adjustments to the Raw file, in terms of exposure, contrast, and some cropping, to help achieve what I had seen that morning. I must have crossed this bridge hundreds of times over the years, but this was a unique occasion, and I was fortunate enough to be ready to photograph it. All the elements came together for a beautiful moment in time. Even if I had not been able to take a photo, I would have been happy just to witness this sunrise.

