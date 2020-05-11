User Icon
Hanuman Chatti, Manali, India by Mahendra Singh Chouhan

Manali is one of the most beautiful hill station of India. I wanted to take some very memorable picture. Every morning I would get up at 3.30 AM and reach the river shore to capture sunrise. It took me 4 days to gather a good sunrise composite.

This picture is a composite of 4 different exposures and long exposure as well. Through this picture I want to invite international photographers to come to this beautiful place and enjoy raw beauty of Nature.

