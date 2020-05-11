Hanuman Chatti, Manali, India by Mahendra Singh Chouhan

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Manali is one of the most beautiful hill station of India. I wanted to take some very memorable picture. Every morning I would get up at 3.30 AM and reach the river shore to capture sunrise. It took me 4 days to gather a good sunrise composite.

This picture is a composite of 4 different exposures and long exposure as well. Through this picture I want to invite international photographers to come to this beautiful place and enjoy raw beauty of Nature.