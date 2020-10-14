All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken at a large sunflower farm in the state of Connecticut, USA. You would think it is easy to photograph a field of sunflowers, but doing that type of image puts you in the usual spot with a lot of other photographers doing sunflowers at sunset or sunrise. I wanted to do something different, although earlier I did shoot a field with the sun setting...there was an area in the farm that allowed people to walk through a small field of sunflowers; the macro lens seemed to be a good idea to have on the camera while walking close to the flowers (I had a tripod with me, too). Sometimes, when photographing, I never see a darn thing or feel anything, but this was one of those rare moments, when I looked at this flower and said, "yes".