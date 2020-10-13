All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was a glorious summer day when I visited a sunflower farm so vast I could only see rows and rows of sunflowers deep into the horizon. Like soldiers standing at attention awaiting inspection, the sunflowers were all facing toward the east, presumably because this allows them to catch the first light of each day. Viewing this panorama made it seem as though each sunflower looked alike, and in many instances this was true. But after taking wide and long shots of this display, I yearned to capture unique images of individual sunflowers. Among the thousands of sunflowers that had blossomed to full expression, I found this one still awaiting nature's signal to open wide its petals.