Sund, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Dan Zafra

The Vikings were fascinated by the landscapes of the Lofoten Islands, in Norway, since more than a thousand years ago, and once you set foot on the islands, there is no wonder why they had such admiration. Sharp fjords with rugged peaks rising from the ocean, otherwordly beaches, and the winter ephemeral light make this a paradise for any nature and landscape photographer.

This morning I visited one of the most overlooked fjords on the islands after a big snowstorm. The snow created beautiful patterns and shapes perfect for composing the image, and I was lucky to be treated with a few hours of magical light during the sunrise.

There is something special when you are shooting in a place like this just by yourself, Just listening to the seagulls and seeing how the wind blows the snow over the peaks.