Picture Story

I took this photo in late December 2019, on an early morning walk near my home in the Oregon Coast Range. I was hoping that the light would be good that morning, so I brought my camera along. I was glad I did, when I was rewarded not only with fog in the trees, but some lovely sunbeams as well. This is often a good spot for sunbeams when the conditions are right. On this morning, the light remained beautiful for a long time, so I took photos along the ridge until the sun rose high, and the sunbeams faded. It's easy to lose track of time and of my cold fingers when I'm in the forest on mornings like this.