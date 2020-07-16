User Icon
You are at:»»»Sunbeams in the Oregon Coast Range, USA by Joan Martelli
Forest Assignment

Sunbeams in the Oregon Coast Range, USA by Joan Martelli

By on 0 Comments

Sunbeams in the Oregon Coast Range, USA by Joan Martelli
Views: 1,289

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo in late December 2019, on an early morning walk near my home in the Oregon Coast Range. I was hoping that the light would be good that morning, so I brought my camera along. I was glad I did, when I was rewarded not only with fog in the trees, but some lovely sunbeams as well. This is often a good spot for sunbeams when the conditions are right. On this morning, the light remained beautiful for a long time, so I took photos along the ridge until the sun rose high, and the sunbeams faded. It's easy to lose track of time and of my cold fingers when I'm in the forest on mornings like this.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®