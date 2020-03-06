User Icon
You are at:»»»Summer Palace Bridge, Beijing, China by John Nicklin
Reflections Assignment

Summer Palace Bridge, Beijing, China by John Nicklin

By on 0 Comments

Summer Palace Bridge, Beijing, China by John Nicklin
Views: 766


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were at the Summer Palace near Beijing on a particularly foggy day in November. At first, it was nearly impossible to see across the lake to any degree, then the fog thinned enough to produce a ghostly image of the causeway and bridge that span the lake. The conditions were changing constantly allowing for just a few shots and little time to contemplate settings.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®