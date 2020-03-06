Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were at the Summer Palace near Beijing on a particularly foggy day in November. At first, it was nearly impossible to see across the lake to any degree, then the fog thinned enough to produce a ghostly image of the causeway and bridge that span the lake. The conditions were changing constantly allowing for just a few shots and little time to contemplate settings.