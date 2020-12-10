User Icon
Smooth Surroundings

Summer Palace, Beijing, China by John Nicklin

Summer Palace, Beijing, China by John Nicklin
The air was saturated with fog on the morning that we visited the Summer Palace. Visibility was extremely limited making the causeway that spanned the palace lake appear as a ghostly spectre on the foreshortened horizon. The heavy fog also meant very still water so reflections were near perfect.. The conditions contributed to a very smooth image in reality and in the viewfinder. The light was very flat and quite dim so working without a tripod meant boosting the ISO just a little to allow for a handheld shot.

LPM Special Offer

