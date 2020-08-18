SumbaIsland, Indonesia by Neil Dankoff

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The wild horses that roam the beach at Nihi Sumba is what drew me to this location. But the beach itself was well with the trip. It stretches as far as the eye can see and if you're willing to wake up for sunrise, chances are you will have it all to yourself. The peacefulness I experienced each morning on this beach was the motivation for this long exposure capture. I wanted to create a painting like feel with a minimalistic approach. I tried various lengths of time but a five second exposure provided the results I was after. The hazy weather that particular morning also added to the calming effect in the final piece. I printed this photograph at 73" (width) x 55" (height) for my Toronto gallery with an option for clients to go bigger if they have the space. Typically I mount my photographs to plexiglass but I went with a Matte laminate for a softer look. Over the years I have learnt that both sizing and method of mounting can play a large role on the impact of your work on display.