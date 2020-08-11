Sumba Island, Indonesia by Neil Dankoff

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was commissioned to photograph the Nihi Sumba Resort and upon doing some research on other possible photography spots on the island, I came across these incredible mangrove trees. They were located on the other side of Sumba (5 hour drive from Nihi). The mangrove trees alone are spectacular but its the tides that make it extra special. I photographed them during sunset when the tides came in. Some of the trees are extremely unique in shape and locals have given names to more than a few. The most distant tree in my photograph is know as the "dancing tree" and it's easy to see why. Shooting into the sun with an abundance of light, I did not get the opportunity to try out some long exposure shots, but one can see (with the motionless mangrove trees) that this would be the perfect scenario to "go long".

Keep in mind that this is a well known location on the island and sunset brings out plenty of wedding photographers. Sunrise shoot may be the better way to go. The variety of trees and vantage points make this a location with limitless opportunities for some incredible shoots.