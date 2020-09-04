All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The picture was taken in a small bay at the mouth of the River Dart, a few minutes from my home. The days were just starting to get longer and I was waiting for the right combination of evening sun, broken clouds and a falling tide. The sun was long gone from the bay but was highlighting the cliffs on the far side of the river. The reflected light of the clouds was picked up the rock pools in the foreground and the surrounding rocks. I took the shot using the shortest focal length of 17 mm to capture the foreground detail particularly of the heavily veined rock in the bottom right of the image and the veining and texture of the surrounding bedrock.

To get a soft appearance of the gently moving sea (in contrast to the sharp detail of the rocks and shingle) I used a very narrow aperture and a 3 stop grad filter. The warm colours of the sunlit cliffs were a contrast to the surrounding cooler colours.