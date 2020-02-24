Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photograph has been taken in Strumble Head, Pembrokeshire, UK. While exploring Mid Wales coast I stopped in a little town called Fishguard for a couple of nights. My main goal was to capture the local lighthouse which was quite difficult to reach by car. Eventually, I arrived at about 30 minutes before sunset so there wasn't much time to think about composition and do any scouting for the best location. Therefore I went for a simple shot without any complicated framing. When sun dropped down to the horizon line my only task was to hit the shutter release and hope that the final result will satisfy me. As this photo was taken in the summer I think it is the best time to go back and try diffrent techniques (and not getting late).