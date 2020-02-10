Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Stroove beach and lighthouse lie on the eastern shore of Donegal looking towards Northern Ireland. A secluded beach during the winter but busy during the winter, it is easily reached by a short walk from the roadside. Best shot during a dropping tide to allow rocks to be exposed to create foreground interest.On this particular evening there was fantastic light leading up to sunset. A long exposure flattened out the sea.