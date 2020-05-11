User Icon
Strongsville, Ohio, USA by Souvik Dutta

By

Ohio has some harsh winters. After one such long winter when finally the trees start getting back leaves it is a beautiful scenery all around. I wanted to capture the mood of spring from above and as the last rays of the sun hit it there was nothing short of magic.

Having not much idea of the location I flew casually for a few times, scouting locations aerially and trying to find a good frame before finally capturing this.

