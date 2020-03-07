Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I usually go hiking on Sundays around Patras, my home town, in Peloponnese, Greece and on this occasion we visited a pristine forest and a lagoon nearby called Strofylia (the place is included in the Ramsar areas for the protection of the habitat). We had planted some pine trees in this forest the previous year and so except for hiking we also wanted to find our if our effort had been successful, which proved to be so! Hiking around the lagoon, I saw the reflection of the nearby mountains on the lagoon and once the light was also very good, I made a couple of shots. The symmetry of the reflection and the actual mountain is what makes this shot.