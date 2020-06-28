User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Strecno, Slovakia by Marek Ondracek

By

Strecno, Slovakia by Marek Ondracek
Views: 1,283

Picture Story

This place was originally just sort of a backup location if the other one fails regarding conditions, which trully happened. When we first came to the spot, the fog was everywhere and we could see was a great gray wall which was hiding everything further than ca. 5m away.

We were rather sceptical about possible development of the situation, but still hoped for something to come. And we were not disappointed. After couple of minutes the sun started dissolving the fog and tear it to fast moving clouds. All I needed was to capture them in different positions and wait for the ferry to move to the right spot.

