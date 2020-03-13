Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I were touring old towns and city neighborhoods in western Europe when we came to Strasbourg, France. We walked around Strasbourg during the day, and I took photos as we toured the old sections of town. While we were walking, I also scouted locations for night photographs, including this viewpoint. During the blue hour I came back and shot a series of photographs of this scene, varying the shutter speed and exposure to see which settings best captured the reflections and colors in the sky and under the street lights. I settled on a 6 second exposure to best capture the reflections.