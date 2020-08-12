User Icon
Stowe, VT, USA by Nathanael Asaro

Stowe, VT, USA by Nathanael Asaro
I took this image on a cold Winter day on top of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak. It had been a cold windy night, snow that covered the summit was textured with patterns created by the intense wind and weather. The beauty of the natural design and the light that was emphasizing the texture compelled me to take this image. I have started a collection of snow images, this is an on going projects for me and I hope to make a book with the images one day.

