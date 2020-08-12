All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image on a cold Winter day on top of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak. It had been a cold windy night, snow that covered the summit was textured with patterns created by the intense wind and weather. The beauty of the natural design and the light that was emphasizing the texture compelled me to take this image. I have started a collection of snow images, this is an on going projects for me and I hope to make a book with the images one day.