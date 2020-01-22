User Icon
Stomio, Greece by Theodoros Kefalopoulos

Curves Assignment


The shot was taken during a scheduled visit to the stormy "Stomio" beach in winter. At a specific location of the beach there was a small stream pouring its inland water into the sea and by its movement smooth curves were gradually made at the sand. The phenomenon lasted for a few days only, still enough to make an interesting frame for a long exposure shot.

