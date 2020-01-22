Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The shot was taken during a scheduled visit to the stormy "Stomio" beach in winter. At a specific location of the beach there was a small stream pouring its inland water into the sea and by its movement smooth curves were gradually made at the sand. The phenomenon lasted for a few days only, still enough to make an interesting frame for a long exposure shot.