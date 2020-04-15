Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Stjornarfoss is a somewhat forgotten waterfall in the south of Iceland and east of VIK. I went there beginning of march when the waterfall was almost completely frozen. I like to photograph details of waterfalls. Like here I wanted to show the contrast between the harsh ice and the silky water. A 2" exposure was in my view just right to obtain the silky waterfall and to remove all movement in the surface water. A 6stop ND filter was used to be able to shoot at this exposure.