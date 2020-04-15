User Icon
You are at:»»»Stjornarfoss, Iceland by Marnix Van Marcke
Waterfall Assignment

Stjornarfoss, Iceland by Marnix Van Marcke

By on 0 Comments

Stjornarfoss, Iceland by Marnix Van Marcke
Views: 1,271


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Stjornarfoss is a somewhat forgotten waterfall in the south of Iceland and east of VIK. I went there beginning of march when the waterfall was almost completely frozen. I like to photograph details of waterfalls. Like here I wanted to show the contrast between the harsh ice and the silky water. A 2" exposure was in my view just right to obtain the silky waterfall and to remove all movement in the surface water. A 6stop ND filter was used to be able to shoot at this exposure.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®