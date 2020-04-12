Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the 3rd time I booked a cruise on the famous Milford Sound on the Soouth Island of New Zealand, and that time I was a bit more prepared than the previous times. Instead of taking pictures like all other tourist on the boat when cruising slowly to the Stirling Falls, I waited for the very last minute to take a few shots from as near as possible before my lens was wet from the spray of the falls. I finnaly got two good shots.