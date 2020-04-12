User Icon
Stirling Falls, Milford Sound, New Zealand by Norbert Rupp

Stirling Falls, Milford Sound, New Zealand by Norbert Rupp
This was the 3rd time I booked a cruise on the famous Milford Sound on the Soouth Island of New Zealand, and that time I was a bit more prepared than the previous times. Instead of taking pictures like all other tourist on the boat when cruising slowly to the Stirling Falls, I waited for the very last minute to take a few shots from as near as possible before my lens was wet from the spray of the falls. I finnaly got two good shots.

