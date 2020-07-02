Steptoe Butte, Colfax, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

This was only the second time in my life that I decided to go to the Palouse region of eastern Washington state in May. I live in southeastern Washington and it is approximately a 3 hour drive from my home in Prosser to go to Steptoe Butte National Park outside of Colfax, Washington. That meant that I left my home at 1:30 in the morning to make the trip. Upon arriving at Steptoe Butte I went to the very top of the butte where you have a panoramic view of the wheat hills and farming. It was windy up there so I made sure my camera and 300mm prime lens were securely fastened to my tripod. I began to wait for the first rays of the sun to cast its light on the wheat farms so I could find a composition to photograph. This is the photo I took that morning at 5:04 am. I took many photos that morning but this one seemed to stand out from all the others. Looking out over the vast area of the Palouse is a photographers dream with the sunlight and shadows constantly changing. I hope you enjoy this viewpoint.