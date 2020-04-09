Stelli Lake, Zermatt, Switzerland by Maximilian Engelsberger

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When dreams come true, it might be the case you find yourself in one of the most epic sceneries the Alps have to offer. We felt like being in an unreal world when all the stars aligned and we got the famous Matterhorn being reflected on the mirror-plane lake. Not enough of that, the color texture of the cone-shaped granite rock mimicked the peak's early morning glow in a symmetry and equilibrium, you almost can't believe. This has been witnessed by a group of very nice fellows from Australia, Canada, Israel and Italy.