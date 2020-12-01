Steiblis, Oberstaufen, Germany by Mike Page

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Walking back along the other side of the Mittelbach towards the Weißach river we were given occasional glimpses of a ridge a little ways above us that had managed to stay mostly in the shade of the main ridge. One tree in particular caught our interest, a well-shaped deciduous tree on a bare ridge surrounded by firs. My longest lens was the one I had on my camera - my trusty 12-100 mm, but my wife, bless her, had brought the 100-300 mm Lumix that I'd given her when I upgraded. Once she'd finished with it, I begged a borrow to give me the extra reach I needed to get the tree. If I’m being honest, I didn’t spot the farm building until post, and it wasn’t quite that red to start with either, but hey, it’s art!