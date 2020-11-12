Ste_Ursule, Quebec, Canada by Jean Claude Cajolet

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A few days ago (Nov 7, 2020), the Chûtes de Ste-Ursule were very active especially after a few days of rain. That morning, I knew, I could have a surprise so I was there early. The Sun was very low , the falls very noisy and curtain of water was lifting between the Sun and me. I installed my camera on the tripod and I took pictures until I had what I wanted. That's the result, I was very happy because I love this area, it's quiet means nobody, we can hear the music of the falls and finally, in summary, it's a very Zen place. I went to this area about 15 times this year, in Winter, Spring and Summer but my preference is always for the Fall, it's really my preferred season for photography. As photographer, we always have some special spots not far from home where we can go when feeling to click the camera, this is one of them for me. The majority of my photographs are taken around the water because in my area we have thousands of lakes and rivers of any kinds so it's not a surprise if my main landscape subject is relative to the water.