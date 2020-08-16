All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The weather had been very humid and misty so was not particularly promising for taking some shots of our local coast but I took my camera out with me anyway. There was no wind to clear things up resulting in a rather glassy sea with a bit of an old swell that gave a slight undulation to the surface. It wasn't until the sun started to break through the low cloud, which was down to sea level, that this rather ethereal scene presented itself. There was no horizon and a somewhat indistinct boundary between sea and clouds. The sun brought some colour to the scene so I took a few shots.

The resulting picture has no sense of scale or distance and no content other than sea and clouds - an abstract presentation of my local view!