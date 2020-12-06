All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph of trees, marking a division between farmer's fields, was taken in late morning, close to St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, which is a half an hour drive from Montreal. In Quebec, winter can be rough. On that exceptional day in late December, the temperature was -35°C (-31°F). There was ice fog; the fine ice crystals suspended in the air smooth and soften contrasts, hide depth of field perception, and fade colours. I found that moment to be simply magical. Winter conditions offer special moments.