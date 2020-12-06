User Icon
You are at:»»»St Roch de l’Achigan, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
Smooth Surroundings

St Roch de l’Achigan, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

By on 0 Comments

St Roch de l’Achigan, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
Views: 1,465

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph of trees, marking a division between farmer's fields, was taken in late morning, close to St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, which is a half an hour drive from Montreal. In Quebec, winter can be rough. On that exceptional day in late December, the temperature was -35°C (-31°F). There was ice fog; the fine ice crystals suspended in the air smooth and soften contrasts, hide depth of field perception, and fade colours. I found that moment to be simply magical. Winter conditions offer special moments.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®