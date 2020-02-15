Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I love a good storm, but rarely get the opportunity to photograph one. So when the forecast looked promising I used real-time lightning maps to track it's progress and plan my shoot location. I don't possess a lightning trigger, so framed my subject, calculated the longest exposure I could get away with, then just kept shooting and hoped for the best.