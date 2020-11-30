User Icon
St Paul, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

By on 0 Comments

Views: 1,401

The autumn color this year was just about at its peak, when we got six inches of snow. In Minnesota, it is not uncommon to get snow in October, but only a few flakes that quickly melt. This snow fall was a full blown snow storm with heavy wet snow and strong winds. I decided to brave the snow covered roads and go out to take photos. I took this photo at a park that is located about three miles from my home. As I drove into the park, these bright orange trees stood, even with the heavy snow blowing.

LPM Special Offer

