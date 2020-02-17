User Icon
St Mathieu Lighthouse, Plougonvelin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

That evening, nothing suggested that the sky would take on these superb colors. This is one of the peculiarities of the tip of Brittany: the weather changes very quickly, and even after a day when the sky was all white, the time of sunset can bring nice surprises. Better be ready ... even if I would have preferred the lighthouse to be on!

