That evening, nothing suggested that the sky would take on these superb colors. This is one of the peculiarities of the tip of Brittany: the weather changes very quickly, and even after a day when the sky was all white, the time of sunset can bring nice surprises. Better be ready ... even if I would have preferred the lighthouse to be on!