This image was taken in the afternoon on a visit to St Mary's Lighthouse in Northern England. After about a 40 minute drive from home. I took various images at different apatures and shutter speeds. This image turned out too be the best one that captured the feeling and mood of the time i spent at this beautiful location i was very happy too just experience the time at this location. The light was very soft and diffused and the movment in the sea was just right to capture a slow shutter speed of the water. The tide was coming in so i had to be carefully and watch where it was in realation to my postion. The weather was just perfect. I have been too this location many times i think personally when the tide is in and at sunrise is the best time at this location, I also think maybe june would be the best too get a good sunrise image across the small causeway as the tide comes in or goes out depending on your preference. Planning is a must at this location as you have the tide and weather to deal with.