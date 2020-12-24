St Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay, England by Peter Greig

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It's been some time since I last visited St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, and even longer since I got up early for a sunrise shoot. Most of my photography exploits revolve around night and astro-landscape photography so this was a rare outing for me.

I couldn't have chosen a better morning to drag myself out of bed and head to the coast though. The air was crisp and clear, there were lots of clouds in the sky catching the warm tones from the rising sun and the tide was on its way out, leaving behind unspoilt details in the sand. I struggled to find a nice composition to begin with, the rockpools I was targeting for foreground interest just weren't doing it for me.

I started to get a bit frustrated as the colours were right there and I was running out of time to find a composition I was happy with. Luckily, this nearby patch of sand started to become exposed with the receding tide and the ripples jumped right out at me. They were the perfect lead-in I was looking for. This was also just my second outing with a new lens, the Sigma Art 18-35mm f1.8, which I am really impressed with thus far. The images this lens produces are so sharp you could cut your finger on them. I can see it staying on the front of my camera for some time. For this shot, I also used the cheap but cheerful XCSource ND1000 filter to get the long exposure.