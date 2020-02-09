Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A huge thunderstorm hit the North East on the 27th July 2018, this image of St Marys Lighthouse with a huge Lightning Bolt was one of many on the evening. Having been caught in the Storm as it passed I was almost headed home empty handed but spotting the storm going North I hoped it would head over the Lighthouse so luckily, decided to give it another go. I had actually gone out to try and capture the Lunar Eclipse, but I think this shot is just as rare!