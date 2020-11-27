St Lawrence River, Quebec, Canada by Denis Hunter

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taken in the fall at sunset on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, near Montreal (Canada). Most of my photos show water in its various forms or states. I often choose a long exposure because of the dreamlike atmosphere it creates, but also because the traces of moving elements that accumulate during the exposure produce an almost pictorial effect. Here, the water wrinkles caused by a slight breeze take on an unpredictable texture. The motionless branches in the foreground give the photo its scale, and seem to anchor a drifting scene.

I have made sure that my framing with an 85 mm lens shows nothing of the metropolis in the distance, as I always try to remove any reference to the human presence in my landscape photographs. Therefore it's not always necessary to go to remote or exotic places to discover a natural setting.