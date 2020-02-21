Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Visiting my daughter in Michigan and she took us to see the lighthouse at St. Joseph in the late afternoon. We were able to walk out to the lighthouse, but I liked this image as it shows how solitary the location is and how on even a calm day the great lake can cast spray and make sightseeing even more challenging.