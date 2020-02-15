Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

St.John's lighthouse is situated near Killough in County Down, Northern Ireland. It is one of 70 lighthouses operated by the Commissioners of Irish Lights around the coast of Ireland. A favourite among photographers I believe it is best photographed from the seaward side at low tide giving in my opinion a better composition. Movement over the rocks can be extremely tricky as they can still be wet and very slippery so therefore care must be exercised.

I managed to find this composition near a small walled jetty. The remaining sea water just enough to show a reflection. The wall itself gave me a leading line towards the lighthouse.

I used a Canon 5D mk2 together with a 24-70 f2.8L lens to record this image. No filters were used.