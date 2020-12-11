St Johann Church, Dolomites, Italy by Avishek Patra

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A capture from our Dolomites trip last year... With such a heavenly view, this church can definitely take you to the heavens! This scene, of the Church of St. Johann in the village of Santa Magdalena is one scene that I have always associated with the Dolomites. Ever since I saw the first image of the Church of St. Johann in front of the jagged Dolomitic peaks, I fell in love with the Dolomites. Over the years, I came to see several versions of the scene, captured by various photographers. But it always remained a dream for me to visit this place and capture the beauty of the vista with my own camera. And after years of waiting, the dream did come true and I am now proud to have the St. Johann's Church captured forever in this frame I call 'The Church'.

A word about the lighting... Ideally, I wanted to shoot this image in the setting sun with soft golden light falling from the right side to create depth. However, once I reached the location and parked the car that evening, I could see a cloud cover behind the jagged peaks and that broke my heart. But then, as is often experienced in the mountains, if one perseveres long enough, one is presented with magical moments. So was the case for me, as the last lights of the setting sun pierced through the clouds one last time to create the magic for me. So, if you are looking to shoot at this location, I would recommend either sunrise or sunset to get so soft light from the sides on the scene. And some clouds and a bit of patience can definitely be a blessing.