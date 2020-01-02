Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Schoodic Falls, the rapids on the St. Croix river in St. Stephen, provide a varying and exciting venue for shots of water in motion. The river is tidal, and as it ebbs and flows, the force of the water rushing over and between the rocks makes for excellent opportunities for those who love photographing moving water. I love to go to the river's edge whenever I can to take advantage of the lighting conditions and level of tide.