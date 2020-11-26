All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Minnesota and Wisconsin both enjoy beautiful autumn colors. Every autumn the colors are different. The intensity and strength of the various autumn colors depend upon several factors, including how much rain we have gotten and the temperatures. Even in a year with the worst possible conditions, there is some change of color to enjoy. However, in a year when all of the conditions are all perfect, the color can be amazing! The autumn during which this photo was taken, was one of those perfect autumns. I have been to this spot many times since taking this photo and it has never again provided so much beautiful color. The color appear to be coming right out from the rocks.

This photo was taken along the St. Croix River which is a river that runs between Minnesota and Wisconsin. For this photo, I was standing in Wisconsin and looking toward Minnesota (on the other side of the river). I was in a state park which straddles the two states and is appropriately called Interstate State Park. The gorge in this photo is known as the Dalles of the St. Croix. Established in 1900, Interstate State Park is the oldest state park in Wisconsin. The park has many hiking trails and there is access to much of the park by road (which is helpful for those of us who are unable to hike). The park has many great features including beautiful camping sites, rock climbing, swimming, a boat launch, two lakes, a waterfall, a large children's play area and many gorgeous overlooks where you can see miles down the St. Croix River.