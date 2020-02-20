Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A computer generated photographic negative of a monochrome photo of the lighthouse in St. Augustine, Florida. It was taken in color and converted to monochrome before reversing it as the final negative image. In the created image, the texture of the structure is enhanced and the black clouds moving across the sky become truly surreal. The windows and railings help add interest, and the tourists taking pictures on the upper level add a fun touch. The swirling stripes of the lighthouse help draw the eye upwards.