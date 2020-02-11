Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We had spent the day sailing west along the Cornish coast to the harbour of St. Mawes where we had anchored for the night. We went ashore for an early evening drink (with my camera) and as we walked along the coast I saw this traditional gaff cutter sailing boat about to sail across in front of St. Anthony's lighthouse which marks the entrance to the large and deep Falmouth harbour. It was too good a shot to miss and, although the light was fading, I got the shot - old boat and old lighthouse - it could have been 100 years ago.

The fore-shortening effect of the long lens made the composition possible by making the boat appear nearer to the lighthouse and isolating it from other nearby craft. I'm glad I made the effort to carry it ashore!