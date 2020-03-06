Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The aurora forecast was reasonable, offering us a half chance of some action locally. The weather was clear and calm for the whole day and night so another trip to the pool beside St Andrews castle was on the cards. As soon as we arrived and set up on the edge of the pool you could clearly see a faint green band over the horizon in the distance. We bagged a couple of images this being one and returned fairly happy with the results.